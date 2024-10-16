Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $5.78. Mitie Group shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6,921 shares trading hands.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

