MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 49.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115,794 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 62.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 246.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 137,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

