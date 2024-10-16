MN Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

