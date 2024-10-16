MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 492.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,486 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 251,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.