MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BBMC opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

