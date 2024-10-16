MN Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.30.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $484.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.90 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.84 and a 200 day moving average of $458.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of -238.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

