MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,499 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 702,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after buying an additional 99,008 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

