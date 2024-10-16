MN Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

DELL opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

