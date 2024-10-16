MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

