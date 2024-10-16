MVL Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $88.62 million and $3.99 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

