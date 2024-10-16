National Bank Financial Comments on Quebecor’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion.

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

