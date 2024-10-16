National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.06. 309,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,061. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 172.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

