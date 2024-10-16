NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NWG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

