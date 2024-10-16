NBC Securities Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,705. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

