NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 251,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

