NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

