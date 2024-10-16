NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

