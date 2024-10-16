NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 770,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 551,897 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,546,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

