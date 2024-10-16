NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.