NBC Securities Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $610.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.07. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.