NBC Securities Inc. Sells 9,363 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,488,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.2% in the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 528,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 334,226 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,254.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 326,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 502,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 101,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

