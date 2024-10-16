NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

