Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $702.50 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $690.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $302.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

