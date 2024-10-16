Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $690.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

