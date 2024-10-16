NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.89 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 75.40 ($0.98). NextEnergy Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.98), with a volume of 3,341,293 shares changing hands.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.41. The company has a market cap of £449.99 million, a PE ratio of 951.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.