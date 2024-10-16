Nexum Price Tops $0.0089 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $11,261.20 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

