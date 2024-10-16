Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

