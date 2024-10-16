Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 12,300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $29,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

