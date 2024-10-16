NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,739.34 or 0.99960775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00064413 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

