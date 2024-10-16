NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

NI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get NiSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 254,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 991,336 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 146.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after buying an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,374,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,636,000 after buying an additional 44,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,908,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,415,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after buying an additional 1,353,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.