North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.13.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$24.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$643.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121 in the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

