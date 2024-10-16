Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Notable Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Notable Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTBL

Notable Labs Trading Down 32.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTBL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 1,903,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Notable Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Notable Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Notable Labs

(Get Free Report)

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.