Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $259,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

