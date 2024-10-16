Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 221,200 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUWE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of Nuwellis stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 195,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,703. The company has a market capitalization of $748,200.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.43. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($18.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.49) by ($9.36). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,716.60% and a negative net margin of 232.24%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

