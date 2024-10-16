Oasis Network One Day Volume Reaches $21.42 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $510.72 million and $21.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.42 or 0.03868105 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00041334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

