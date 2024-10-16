Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VONG opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

