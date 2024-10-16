Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 226,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 676,963 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 377,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

