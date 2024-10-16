Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 26.2% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 17,722,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 2,692,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Stock Up 36.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

