OLIO Financial Planning Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.36. The company had a trading volume of 400,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,306. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $177.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

