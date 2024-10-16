OMG Network Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00041510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

