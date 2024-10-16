ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

