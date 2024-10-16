OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 370613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,904 shares of company stock worth $3,111,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

