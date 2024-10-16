Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 658 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,830 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $53.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

