Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,004.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

