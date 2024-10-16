Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

