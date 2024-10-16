Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $63.96.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

