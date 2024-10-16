Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 184.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending comprises approximately 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth about $871,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 250.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

