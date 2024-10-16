Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 394,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $144.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $146.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

