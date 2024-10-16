Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

