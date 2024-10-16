Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total value of $506,703.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $484,316.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $20,212,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $288.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $279.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day moving average of $263.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.